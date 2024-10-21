Crimes of the Week: Theft of Lawnmower & Trailer in Chapin; Suspicious Fire on East Side of Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriffs Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 6pm Thursday, October 3rd and 9am Friday, October 4th: a Yellow Cub Cadet Zero Turn lawnmower and trailer were removed from the 200 block of Cedar Street in Chapin.

Crime Stoppers is also seeking information about a suspicious fire that occurred on the morning of Monday, October 14th in the 1400 block of East Lafayette Avenue. No one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbors reported hearing a loud pop prior to seeing smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. The homeowner said that no one had been at home in over a day prior to the fire. Two cats perished in the fire.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these incidents to submit a tip online by going to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page or visit www.morganscottcrimestoppers.com and click on the leave a tip button.

You can also call Crime stoppers at 217-243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.