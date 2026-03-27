Crimestoppers and Diamond Grove Cemetery

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 6:59am

The Morgan County Crimestoppers is taking aim at helping solve a crime at one of the city’s cemeteries.

The crime occurred at Diamond Grove Cemetery sometime over the last month.

The theft of copper down spouts occurred sometime between February 28th, and March 21st.

The city is also investigating the theft of doors and damage to the mausoleum at the cemetery.

Anyone with information that could lead to those responsible is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips are also accepted on line on the Facebook page by clicking on the contact us button, or by reporting it to the website.