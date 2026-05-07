Crimestoppers and the Scooter Theft

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2026 at 11:07am

Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s help in the theft of a scooter this past week.

Police are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter on North Clay Court.

Officers say the scooter was taken between 9 AM Saturday, and 9 AM Sunday from outside a home in the 300 block of North Clay Court.

The report indicates the scooter is listed as a Pride Go Go Ultrax and is black in color.

Anyone who might have information about the incident is urged to call police, or Crimestoppers. People can call 243-7300, or go to the Crimestoppers website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered for recovery or arrests.