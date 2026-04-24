Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2026 at 10:48am

Morgan-Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers is seeking the public’s help with a theft on West Morton.

Jacksonville police are investigating the theft that occurred someone between 8 PM Tuesday night, and 8 Wednesday morning.

Police say someone took a shipment of merchandise from a business at the Lincoln Square shopping Center on West Morton.

The public is encouraged to call the Crimestoppers number..217-243-7300 and report any suspicious activity during this time. They can also report the crime on the Facebook page or the website.

All tips are anonymous, and rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.