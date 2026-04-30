Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

By Gary Scott on April 30, 2026 at 1:17pm

What appears to be an attempted break in is the crime of the week from the Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers.

Jacksonville police are investigating a criminal damage to property complaint on East Oak.

Police says the incident happened in the 100 block of East Oak sometime between 7 PM April 20th, and 7:45 AM April 21st.

Police say someone damaged a lock and entry door at an exterior shed at the residence. Officers are unsure if anything was taken.

Police ask that anyone who might have knowledge of this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 243-7300, go the website, or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are given in instances where arrests are made.