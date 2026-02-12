By Gary Scott on February 12, 2026 at 11:01am

A broken vehicle window is the subject of the Crimestoppers Crime of the week in Jacksonville.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday from 4 and 7 PM at a business in the 900 block of West Morton.

The report indicates someone shattered the back glass of a parked unoccupied vehicle, using an object to break the window.

The incident is listed as criminal damage to property.

Crimestoppers urges people to reach out to Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass counties at 217-243-7300.

They can also submit a tip online at the Crimestoppers website, or by going to the Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous and cash rewards may be offered if the tip leads to an arrest.