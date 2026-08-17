Crimestoppers Crime of Week

By Gary Scott on August 17, 2026 at 6:49am

The Jacksonville police department is getting help from Crimestoppers regarding a vehicle vandalism incident from last week.

The incident occurred between Friday last week at 1:30 PM, and Saturday morning that weekend at 8:30.

Vandals used something to puncture tires on an unoccupied van in the 700 block of West College.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or report it on the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.