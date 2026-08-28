Crimestoppers-E Bike Theft

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2026 at 8:24pm

Crimestoppers this week in Morgan-Scott and Cass counties is focusing on theft reports of bikes in Jacksonville.

The one theft report identified is the theft of an E-Bike at Lincoln Square.

Police say the E bicycle was taken from outside a business about 6:45 last Saturday.

The model in the report was a Sports-T model and black in color.

It is one of several reports of bike thefts, electric or otherwise recently in the city.

Police want the public’s help in locating the bikes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or report information to the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and could lead to cash rewards.