Crimestoppers Focused on Burglary Case

By Gary Scott on November 14, 2025 at 5:32am

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Cass and Scott counties is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a break in in Jacksonville earlier this month.

Jacksonville police say the break in occurred 10 days ago in the 900 block of East Morton.

Police say someone broke into a storage shed there, and took several items.

They included a red tool box, and an AC Delco 3 and a half ton floor jack. The tool box had several tools in it.

Police say anyone who might have any information about this incident can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 243-7300, or go to the Facebook page. The website address is morganscottcrimstoppers.com.