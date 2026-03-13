Crimestoppers Help with Allen Burglary

By Gary Scott on March 13, 2026 at 6:44am

Morgan-Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers is offering a helping hand to a burglary investigation for the Jacksonville police department.

The burglary occurred at a home in the 700 block of Allen.

It allegedly occurred between 3 PM and midnight Wednesday.

Police says someone damaged a door to gain entry, and took several clothing items and an Oculus Quest 2 Gaming Console.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, or report the information to the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and could lead to a reward if an arrest is made and property recovered.