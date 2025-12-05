Crimestoppers Helping investigate a stolen Car

By Gary Scott on December 5, 2025 at 9:47am

Crimestoppers of Morgan County is looking for help in the search for a stolen car.

The crime of the week from the Morgan, Scott, and Cass Crimestoppers is the theft of a car from a subdivision south of Jacksonville.

The theft occurred between 2 and 6 AM last Saturday in the 100 block of Adele Court in the Sandy Creek subdivision off 267 north of Woodson.

Morgan County deputies say a 2011 Gray Lexus ES350 was taken from the residence.

Anyone who might have information about this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, or report the crime to the Crimestoppers Facebook page. People can also use the website…morganscottcrimestoppers.com.