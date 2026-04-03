Crimestoppers Helps with Motorcycle Trailer Theft

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2026 at 6:41am

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Cass and Scott counties is offering help to the Jacksonville police department in its investigation of a recent trailer theft.

Police say sometime between March 24th and last Friday, somebody took a 24 foot enclosed trailer from the 200 block of Yates Avenue.

Several motorcycles and electric bikes were in the trailer.

It is described as having a motorcycle mural on the left side, and a drop down table on the right. There is also an air conditioning unit at the front of the trailer.

Anyone having information about the stolen trailer is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or report the information at the website or Facebook page.

Rewards are offered to those who help in the recovery. All tips are anonymous.