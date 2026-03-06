Crimestoppers Helps with Nortonville Burglary

By Gary Scott on March 6, 2026 at 12:21pm

Crimestoppers is offering a helping hand to the Morgan County sheriff’s department in its investigation of a rural theft near Murrayville.

The alleged incident occurred between February 20 and last Friday. It occurred at a shed on Nortonville Road near Murrayville. The address was in the 23-hundred stretch of the road.

Deputies says someone or some people broke into the shed and took a Husqvarna 390XP Chainsaw with a 24 inch blade.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, go to the Crimestoppers web site or Facebook page.

All calls are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered if information leads to an arrest.