Crimestoppers Helps with Tire Slashings

By Gary Scott on May 15, 2026 at 11:57am

Jacksonville police are getting a helping hand from Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties on a vandalism spree.

Jacksonville police are investigating a series of tire slashes on vehicles that occurred between Thursday and Sunday of last weekend.

Police say anyone who has seen suspicious damage to vehicle tires during this time period is urged to call police at 479-4630, or Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, they can leave a tip at the phone number, or at the Crimestoppers Facebook or website.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered if tips lead to an arrest.