Crimestoppers Looking for More Board Members

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2026 at 10:06am

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Cass-and Scott counties is looking for new board members.

The group released first quarter statistics this week. The group recovered $46-hundred in property, and received information that led to 10 arrests. $2-thousand in rewards were paid out.

Loren Hamilton leads the Crimestoppers chapter. He needs board members from the smaler towns around Morgan County.

He is looking for members from Beardstown, Arenzville, Winchester and Meredosia.

Hamilton says the board makes the tough decisions. It helps Hamilton decide on how to set rewards and collect information.

Area law enforcement agencies have made over 2-thousand arrests since Crimestoppers started here, recovered over a million dollars in property, and paid over $150-thousand in rewards.