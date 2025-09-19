Crimestoppers most wanted

By Gary Scott on September 19, 2025 at 10:30am

Two men, one from Cass County, make the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers list this week.

One is identified as 24-year-old Alexandrio Soria, whose last known address is in Beardstown.

Soria is wanted for obstructing police. He is an hispanic man, 5-9 and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black brush cut hair.

The other is identified as 30-year-old Ryan Dyer of the 300 block of West State. Dyer is a white male, standing 5-11 and weighing 190 pounds.

Dyer has blonde hair in a ponytail with blue eyes.

Dyer is wanted for criminal damage to property.

Anyone who has information that would help locate these men are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, and go to the Crimestoppers facebook page or website. People who have information that lead to an arrest could be in line for a reward.