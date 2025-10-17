Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on October 17, 2025 at 10:46am

Crimestoppers has identified a couple of men in the area as the most wanted this week.

One is Fred Kay. He is 49 and a white male weighing 194 pounds, and standing 6 foot 2.

Kay has black brush cut hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address is 3001 South Hoover in Springfield. Kay is wanted for theft.

The other suspect is 41-year-old Ashton Haley. He is a black male, weighing 183 pounds, and stands 5-8.

He has black brush cut hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address is 528 West Walnut.

Anyone who might know their whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, go to the Crimestoppers web site, or facebook page.

Info that would lead to an arrest might be worth a reward.