Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on February 16, 2026 at 9:51am

It’s unlucky to be named on any most wanted announcement aanywhere, but particularly Friday, the 13th.

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Cass and Scott Crimestoppers have identified two suspects for the list this week.

One of them is 48-year-old Joshua Havens. His last known address is 1030 Sheridan in Jacksonville.

Havens is wanted for theft. He stands 6 foot and weighs 165 pounds. He wears brush caut, brown hair with hazel colored eyes.

The other suspect is 46-year-old James Davis, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage.

Davis stands 6 feet and weighs 195 pounds. He also have brush cut brown hair with hazel colored eyes. His last known address is on Oak Street in Chapin.

Anyone who might know of the whereabouts for either of these two men is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300. They can also report any tips to the Crimestoppers website, or Facebook page.

Rewards are offered if they lead to an arrest. All tips are anonymous.