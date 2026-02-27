Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on February 27, 2026 at 10:47am

Morgan Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers has identified a couple of Cass County residents as most wanted this week.

One is 48-year-old John Baker of Ashland. He is wanted for driving with a suspended license.

Baker is a white male, bald, with hazel color eyes. He stands 5-6 and weighs 190 pounds.

Baker’s last known address was on Lockard in Ashland.

The other defendant is 19-year-old Ryleigh Carter, a white female wanted for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Carter stands 5-4, and weighs 107 pounds. She has long brown hair with blue eyes. Her last known address is on South East in Virginia.

Anyone who might know where either of these defendants are, can call anonymously Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or go to the Crimestoppers website or Facebook.

Cash rewards may be given to information that leads to an arrest.