Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on March 13, 2026 at 11:59am

Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers have identified a couple of women this week as the area’s most wanted.

One of the women is 45-year-old Bianca Howze, whose last known address is at East Jackson in Springfield.

Howze is wanted for controlled substance possession. She is described as a black woman, weighing 186 pounds and standing 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect is 29-year-old Shawnee Newingham, whose last known address is Reid Street in Jacksonville.

She is described as a white woman, standing 5-3, and weighing 125 pounds.

She is wanted here on three traffic counts, and one count of meth possession.

Newingham has long brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts for either woman is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or go the Facebook page or website.

All calls are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest.