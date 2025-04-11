Crimestoppers Most Wanted This Week

By Gary Scott on April 11, 2025 at 10:28am

Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers is urging the public to be watchful for a couple of Greene County men wanted on warrants.

Crimestoppers identifies the men as 66-year-old Danny Williams of Roodhouse, and 46-year-old Nicky Stevenson, also of Roodhouse.

Williams is wanted for resisting police, and Stevenson for meth possession and domestic battery.

Both men are white males. Williams is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 165 pounds with long gray hair. Stevenson is 5-9, weighing 190 pounds with bush cut black hair and brown eyes.

Loren Hamilton urges anyone who may have seen these men, or seen someone fitting the descriptions to contact Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip. People can go to the facebook page or call 243-7300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

