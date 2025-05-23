Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2025 at 9:48am

Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers is offering help to local authorities in the search for two Springfield residents.

48-year-old Fred Kay is wanted for failure to appear in court for theft.

Kay is described as a white man, 6-2, 188 pounds with black brush cut hair and brown eyes.

32-year-old Sharon Colston is a white woman, standing 5-3 and weighing 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair, and Hazel eyes.

Kay is wanted here in Morgan County. Colston is wanted in Christian County on a warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft and identification obstruction.

Any tips can be called in to 243-7300, or sent to the Morgan-Scott Cass Crimestoppers page. A QR code is also available for use.