Crimestoppers Pursuing Tips Into Suspicious Fires in Jacksonville, Tips Down in 2Q

Crimestoppers is still pursuing information on suspicious fires around the Jacksonville area in recent weeks. Firefighters were summoned twice last weekend to the former JDC grounds on South Main. At 6a.m. on June 24: two dumpsters fires were reported. Then on June 25 just before 11p.m.: wood pallets were set ablaze. Firefighters have also responded to three other fires of suspicions nature in the last two weeks. All three in the North East part of Jacksonville: 700 block of East Douglas, 1300 block of East Wolcott and the 1200 block of Allen Avenue.

Crimestoppers is hoping that more tips will be coming in this next quarter. According to a release from the group, tips were down with a total of 48. However, tips did lead to 3 cases being solved over the quarter and 5 arrests were made. $875 worth of rewards and over $3300 worth of property were recovered during the quarter. Crimestoppers social media presence grew, with 85 new followers to their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Anyone who has information concerning any crimes within the three-county area can submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, the first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT.”