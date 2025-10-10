Crimestoppers Reports Tips are Down Last Quarter

Local Crimestoppers released their 3rd quarter statistics 2025. Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers Coordinator Loren Hamilton says tips and arrest were down July through September but, some of the criminals that made the list still ended up in court.

“Overall, tips are down compared to the previous quarter but, I would say the quality of tips we received was good,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people, for one reason or another presented themselves to the court after they were profiled on our social media.” Crimestoppers has no way of knowing if the social media attention is what led to people turning themselves so the organization doesn’t keep track of that particular statistic.

Hamilton says the preferred method for submitting tips is the use of the crime stoppers website or via text message. So far this year, Crimestoppers has recovered $28,500 in stolen property and paid out out $4,000 in reward money. 24 total arrest have been made this year as well.

Hamilton says they are proud of both the progress Crimestoppers has made since its inception in 1985 and to see how the organization has grown over the last 40 years. “It was just Crimestoppers of Jacksonville. Then we added the rest of Morgan County, Scott County and now, Cass county. We’re pretty proud of that,” Hamilton added.

Crimestoppers reports that over the last 4 decades there has been $153,880 in reward money paid out and just under a million dollars in stolen property recovered.