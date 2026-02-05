Crimestoppers-Scooter

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2026 at 10:41am

Crimestoppers is offering help to police in the search for a missing scooter.

The electric scooter was taken from a house in the 400 block of North Church.

The scooter was described as an ASKGO 11 Sports Edition.

Jacksonville police say the theft occurred sometime between 1 and 1:15 PM January 21st.

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Sc0tt-Cass counties will take tips at 243-7300, or by going through the Facebook page. All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards could result of the recovery of property or an arrest.