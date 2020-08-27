Crimestoppers Seek Info on Recent Arson

Crime Stoppers are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a possible arson.

According to police, at 2:20 a.m. on Monday August 24th, firefighters were called to a Vehicle fire in Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park. Investigators say the Vehicle was a total loss and the fire has been determined suspicious.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties at 243-7300.

Crimestoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.