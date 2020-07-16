Crimestoppers Seek Info on Recent “Grab & Go” Thefts

Crime Stoppers are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in two recent ‘Grab & Go’ thefts.

At 6:30p.m. on Monday July 13: Four Black Male Juveniles took merchandise without paying from Dunlap Court Beverages. Three of the males wore dark colored clothing while the fourth wore a white T Shirt and camouflage shorts. All four were wearing surgical masks also.



Two days later on July 15, Three Black Juveniles entered Circle K on East Morton at approximately 3a.m. and exited without paying for merchandise. The first male was wearing grey shorts and a Royal Blue Shirt, the second black shorts, navy blue shirt , white shoes and a brown hat. A description was not obtained for the third male. The three suspects wore masks in this incident also.



The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties at 243-7300.