Crimestoppers Seeking Info on BB Gun Incident at Washington Elementary

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a reported assault. At 7pm on Friday, September 25th; officers were called to Washington Elementary School. A group of about 12 juveniles said they had just been shot at by a person with a BB gun at least 15 times. None of the juveniles were struck and no property damage was found, according to police reports. The suspect was reported to be a Black Male in a dark colored Ford Mustang. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Fayette Street at the time of the incident.

A few minutes after the incident, a complainant called police at 7:06PM saying that a car was riding by her house in the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue displaying what she thought were BB guns at her.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout.