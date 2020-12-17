Crimestoppers Seeking Info on Bike Thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft. On December 9: between 8:55am and 9:05 am, two bicycles were removed from a Bike rack in the 400 block of East State. The first bike was described as a 24″ red boys Trek Precaliber while the other a 26″ Black and Blue Trek 820.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.