Crimestoppers Seeking Information About Hit & Run

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police of a Hit & Run Crash with injuries.

Yesterday at approximately 7:13PM, a motorcyclist was struck and injured traveling northbound on North Main Street near the intersection of Dunlap Street. The motorcycle was struck by an early 2000s model Gray or Light Blue Dodge Intrepid that was traveling eastbound on Dunlap Street. Witnesses on the scene described the driver of the Dodge as a white male with long brown hair, possibly in his late teens or early 20s.

The motorcycle sustained major damage, and the driver, a 71-year old male, sustained minor injuries.

Jacksonville Police are asking for anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-245-7300 or leave a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the Leave a Tip button on the homepage. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, with the first word of the text tip being ‘payout.’

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.