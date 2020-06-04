Crimestoppers Seeks Info on Recent Walmart Break In

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in the ongoing investigation into the recent burglary of the Walmart Supercenter in Jacksonvile.

At 11:45p.m. on Monday June 1; an unknown group of suspects caused damage to gain entry to an East side door located at the Super Walmart on West Morton.

The suspects reportedly removed several undisclosed items and then fled form the business.

Responding officers observed a maroon Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed from the location and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. After a brief, high-speed pursuit, the vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 200 block of Caldwell Street. Several items believed to have been stolen from Walmart were recovered inside the vehicle.

The police are searching for information on multiple vehicles and up to as many as 12 individuals who were involved in the break in.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.