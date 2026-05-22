Crimestoppers-Stolen Truck

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2026 at 12:10pm

Jacksonville police are enlisting the help of Crimestoppers in the investigation of the theft of a vehicle this spring.

Police say a pick up truck was taken from the 500 block of West Independence sometime in the past two months.

The truck is described as a 1999 Chevrolet single cab 2500. It is tan in color, and contained a diamond plated tool box.

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Scott-Cass counties is offering a reward for information that would lead to the recovery of the truck.

Would be tipsters can call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, reach out to the Crimestoppers Facebook page, or website.

All tips are anonymous.