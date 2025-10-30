Crimestoppers Targets a Burglary

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2025 at 10:36am

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass counties is offering a helping hand for an investigation by the Jacksonville police department regarding a break in this month.

Police say the burglary occurred in the 300 block of East Beecher at a residence.

Police say someone entered the home between 1 PM and 1:45 last Saturday, and took a Play Station 5, a Milwaukee cordless drill, and a bower brand drill bit.

Anyone who might have information about the break in, is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300. They can also report the information on facebook, or go to the Crimestopper web site.

Information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward. All calls are anonymous.