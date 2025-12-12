Crimestoppers Try to Find Window breaker

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:14pm

Police are using Crimestoppers to try and figure out how a pane of glass shattered at a downtown business.

Crimestoppers say the incident occurred about 6:45 Tuesday night at the Leo’s Pizza shop at 203 South Main.

Police suspect someone used an object to shatter the window of the business. Lieutenant Mark Lonergan says eye witnesses told police the sound wasn’t loud like a gunshot, but more like a BB gun. But, he says it could have been a rock.

Pieces of the glass ended up in pizzas on a table.

The object came from outside. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, or go to the Crimestoppers Facebook page.