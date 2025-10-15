Crimestoppers Wanted

By Gary Scott on October 15, 2025 at 11:21am

A man and a woman from the area make up the two alleged criminals being sought by local authroties.

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Scott-Cass counties say two people with the last name of Soria made the list this past weekend.

They are 22-year-old Adryana Soria, whose last known address was 588 Cherry Street.

Police say she is a white female, weighing 188 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

She has long brown hair, and green eyes.

Adryana Soria is wanted for battery.

The other person is 24-year-old Alexandro Soria of Beardstown. His last known address is 610 West Third Street.

Alexandro Soria is described as a Hispanic male, weighing 190 pounds, and standing 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Soria has brush cut black hair and brown eyes.

Alexandro Soria is wanted for obstructing police.

Anyone who might where they are is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, or tip Crimestoppers on the facebook page. Information that would lead to an arrest could produce a reward.