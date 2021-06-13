Criminal Summons Issued In Calhoun Dog Attack; GoFundMe Set Up for Attack Victim

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a criminal summons to a pair of individuals in a vicious dog attack that left a FedEx driver with severe injuries.

Riverbender reports that a criminal summons was delivered on Wednesday, June 9th to John E. Lichthardt and Rebecca G. Mazzaro of Pleasant Dale Valley Road, north of Kampsville, for a complaint about a vicious dog determination. The summons is linked to the attack of two American bulldogs on FedEx driver Paul Gmoser of St. Louis that occurred at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th.

Lichthardt and Mazzaro were not at home when Gmoser went up to the door to deliver a package. The two dogs apparently lunged at a screen door and broke through and attacked. The owners returned home a short time later to find the animals on Gmoser in the front yard and called the police.

Gmoser received severe injuries to all four of his limbs and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where his left hand and wrist were later amputated. Gmoser also has serious injuries to his right arm and both legs. He has been hospitalized in St. Louis since the attack. According to the Alton Telegraph, the dogs are currently in isolation awaiting a ruling from a judge.

Paul Gmoser’s brother, Michael has set up a GoFundMe for his brother after he says he received calls and messages from various people on how to help. Michael told Riverbender he set up the fund to assist with the financial uncertainty in the coming months for his brother. The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. To donate, visit this link.

The case of the dogs is due in Calhoun County Court on Tuesday at 10AM in front of Calhoun County resident Judge Charles Burch.