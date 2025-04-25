Criminals of the Week

By Gary Scott on April 25, 2025 at 11:40am

Morgan-Scott-Cass County Crimestoppers has identified a couple of suspects this week wanted by authorities.

30-year-old Linsey Northrup of the 900 block of North Prairie is wanted for failure to appear in court this past week for retail theft and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Northrup is described as a white female..weighing 145 pounds and standing 5 feet two inches tall. She has green eyes and red hair.

The second suspect is 30-year-old Samuel Pruett of Brighton Lane off Sandusky in Jacksonville. He was also a no show in court this past week for criminal damage to property.

Pruett is a white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He has blue eyes and has a brush cut hair style.

Pictures of both are on the news website at WLDS dot com.

Any information should be directed anonymously to Crimestoppers..either to the facebook page or by calling 217-243-7300.

