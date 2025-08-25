Trump’s Immigration Enforcement Could Cost Crisis Center Foundation’s VOCA Funding

The Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, was enacted in 1984 to support victims and witness advocacy, emergency shelters, sexual assault services, child advocacy centers, medical, funeral and burial expenses and more. President Trump has threatened to withhold these funds to states that don’t support current immigration enforcement efforts. Now, the Crisis Center Foundation in Jacksonville lose stands to lose about $183,000 in VOCA funding if the state of Illinois refuses to support the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

Crisis Center Foundation Executive Director Dona Leonard says she doesn’t see how there could be a connection between the funding to support victims of crime and immigration policy. “Obviously, you have to apply for the funds, and you have to abide by your contract, and provide the services you say you will in your contract. There’s already those restrictions there to be funded and provide services,” Leonard says, “I have never in my 25 years in this field known there to be a link between immigration and the VOCA funding.”

Leonard says they are two completely different issues. She added, “In my opinion, it’s another way of strong arming and controlling access to funds because they’re wanting to take those funds and put it towards something else that it’s not appropriated for.”

VOCA funds serve 9 million crime victims and provide compensation for more than 2 thousand victims annually. The Illinois Attorney General is one of many attorneys general that have filed a lawsuit to stop the current administration from attempting to withhold these funds. Leonard says those who do not support the funds being withheld should express their concerns to their local representatives.