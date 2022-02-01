Crisis Center Foundation Encourages Public To Wear Orange For Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February

The Crisis Center Foundation is encouraging everyone to wear orange for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.

Anna Sprague, a Child Teen Domestic Violence Advocate at the Foundation, says that teen dating violence has become more of a common problem in recent years: “I really encourage parents and anybody who is interested in [this topic] to go to LoveIsRespect.org. It’s very informational. I’ve used it for the past few years because it gives you an outline where kids are at today. It can be a taboo subject because parents say to themselves ‘That’s not going to happen to my child’ or teens says to themselves ‘That’s not going to me in my relationship. My boyfriend/girlfriend or whomever loves me.’ You don’t really know what may be happening in a violent or abusive relationship until your questioning it and maybe experiencing it.”

Sprague says with the rise of social media and dating apps, it’s made the problem that much worse. According to LoveIsRespect.org, one in 3 teens in the US will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults, and 43% of college age women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

The Crisis Center Foundation is planning informational posts and live session on Facebook throughout the month of February.