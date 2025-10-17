Crisis Center Foundation Still in Building Limbo

The Crisis Center Foundation and Educational Day Care Center remain in a state of limbo at the former Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds.

Both agencies are on pins and needles as the state works out funding for the razing of the buildings, and decide what to do with the property.

Dona Leonard of the Crisis Center Foundation says the talks are ongoing, but both agencies are in a tough spot.

She says the agencies own their buildings, but not the land on which they sit. Leonard says the state has approved money for demolition, but not decided what to do with the grounds.

Leonard says the Crisis Center is outgrowing its current building. So, the decision is expand or move.

This is domestic violence awareness month. Leonard says it’s domestic violence of any sort in the home, and she encourages people in need to reach out to her agency.