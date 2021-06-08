Crisis Center Foundation Swings into New Fundraiser

A local non-profit is hitting the course for a new fundraiser later this month.

The Crisis Center Foundation is holding its first annual golf scramble at K’s Creek golf course on Sunday, June 27th. Event Organizer, Kerris Osborn says the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Crisis Center to shift to the new fundraiser this year.

“In the past, we have done the Comedy Cares nights and they have been really fun and successful. But due to COVID, we couldn’t do it last year or this year because we usually have about one hundred and thirty people in attendance, and we couldn’t have that gathering. The Crisis Center is non-profit, and we need to have our fundraisers so we decided to do a golf outing this year.”

The Crisis Center of Jacksonville provides 24/7 crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, and more to victims of domestic abuse. The cost to participate in the event is $60.00 per person. Osborn says a meal is included along with a chance to win prizes, including a chance for big money if you have enough skill and a little bit of luck.

“Registration begins at noon, and that’s where you can register your team, pay if you haven’t paid, grab your sack lunch that’s included, and then at one o’clock it’s a shotgun scramble start. It’s an 18 hole scramble and we have prizes to give away for certain things on the course like a water shot, longest putt, and longest drive.

We also have, if you pay an extra ten dollars, you get to try for a hole in one and if you make it, you will win ten thousand dollars.”

Osborn says there are spaces for 12 teams total and there are only five openings left so anyone wanting to play needs to move quickly before the event is filled up. She says there are also openings for hole sponsors which is another way funds can be raised for the center. Holes can be sponsored for $50.00 and $100.00, or by donating a door prize.

To find out more information, register to play or sponsor a hole, contact Kerris Osborn at 217-491-0991.