Crisis Center’s 2nd Annual Coffee Social This Sunday

The Crisis Center Foundation is observing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Members of the Crisis Center’s Community Outreach team has visiting several organizations and the North Greene Jr./Sr. High this week for events and to bring awareness to the issues that surrounding teen dating violence.

According to loveisrespect.org, 1 in 3 U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before becoming adults, and 43% of college-age women in the U.S. report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors. This year’s theme for outreach on the issue is “Love Like That.” The theme’s meaning is meant to highlight the many healthy and unique ways that positive relationships set goals for communication and defines boundaries for partners.

Community Outreach Coordinator Anna Sprague says that the 2nd Annual Coffee Social will be held this Sunday at Soap Co. Coffee House in downtown Jacksonville as a part of their outreach this month: ” The owner of Soap Co. Abbi Kafer was very nice to us, saying yes to coming back again this year. On February 11th, from 3-5 we will host the coffee social for teens and young adults. It’s honestly just a time to come and hang out. We will have one or two games, snacks, coffee, water, tea, and lemonade. Then, our good friend Mercedes from Breathe Spa & Wellness Center to come and do face painting. We are also going to do a small presentation about healthy dating, what to look for in a relationship as far as red flags and green flags. Right now that’s a huge thing on social media where people aren’t talking about red flags anymore but talking about positives and green flags, so we will have a green flag-red flag type of activity and then plenty of information. The event is geared toward teens and young adults, but if you’re a parent, an educator, or from a social service agency please feel free to stop by.”

It’s free to attend. Again the social is this Sunday from 3-5PM at Soap Co. Coffee House located at 207 South Sandy in Jacksonville.