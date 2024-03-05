Crisis Center’s 40th Anniversary & 2nd Annual Adult Prom Raises Major Funds

The Crisis Center Foundation just pulled off a major success with their 2nd Annual Adult Prom on Saturday evening at Hamilton’s.

The prom returned this year to both raise funds and simultaneously celebrate the Crisis Center’s 40th anniversary.

Ten people were selected to be on the prom court this year, with each responsible to raise money to be the top of the court.

Crisis Center Executive Director Dona Leanard said Saturday night that the event received an overwhelming response, with over $26,500 raised by the court candidates alone: “This is probably the biggest fundraiser we have ever had. It’s wonderful. There was over 300 people in attendance. Everybody was on the dance floor having a great time. The 10 people on the prom court raised over $26,000. That is just amazing to us. We had no idea the court would raise that much. They were all very committed to this cause, and did a wonderful job.”

Crisis Center Foundation Board President Rachel Jackson says the funds are going a long way to close the gap in funding cuts that the Crisis Center has endured over the last two years: “We are a non-profit, revenue generating organization. We do run off of a lot of grant funding. Last year, we lost over $149,000 in grant funding, and we’re looking at potentially losing an additional $70,000 this year from the VOCA [Victims of Crime Act] grant. Our fundraisers and any donations that people give to the Crisis Center Foundation really help us make for monies that we lose when our grants get cut.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime has projected fiscal year 2024 funding for victim service grants will be $700 million lower than fiscal year 2023. More information can be found here.

Jacksonville’s Crisis Center Foundation programming provides services to victims of domestic violence by providing a 24-hr crisis hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, general advocacy, children’s services, community education, and prevention. To learn more, visit their website here.

Matt Lehnhausen and Chris Johnson were crowned the winners of the prom court, raising over $5,000 each. A total amount of funds raised from ticket sales and the prom court fundraising has not been calculated.

Jackson says if you would like to donate to the Crisis Center, give them a call during business hours for more information at 217-243-4357 or click on the PayPal donate link on their Facebook page.