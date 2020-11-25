Crock-Pot Recalls Multi-Cookers

If any of your Thanksgiving holiday weekend plans involve using a Crock-Pot, you might want to check the brand and model first before using it.

Sunbeam Products is recalling nearly 1 million of their Crock-Pot 6 Quart Express Cook Multi-Cooker units due to issues with the lid. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

SPSC says Sunbeam has received 119 reports of lid detachment in the units, that have now caused 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first to third degree burns.

The Crock-Pot 6 Quart Express Cook Multi-Cookers were sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide, as well as online through Amazon and other similar retailers.

CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use the their unit for slow cooking and sauteing.

CPSC says consumers should contact Sunbeam immediately to obtain a free replacement lid at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit recall.crockpot.com for more information.

The recall covers model number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on a label on the bottom of the unit.

Affected units have date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN; the date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.