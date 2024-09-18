Crouch Nominated As Next Sangamon County Sheriff

The Sangamon County Board President has named a member of the Circuit Clerk’s Office and a former Springfield Police Officer to be the next Sangamon County Sheriff.

Board Chairman Andy Van Meter announced yesterday in a press release that he would nominate Paula Crouch to serve as Sheriff today at the scheduled Sangamon County Board meeting in Springfield. Crouch will replace retiring sheriff Jack Campbell.

A lifelong resident of Sangamon County, the 51-year old Crouch graduated from Auburn High School and has been in public service for nearly 30 years. She holds degrees from Lincoln Land Community College and Benedictine University and a Master’s in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University. Before becoming a police officer, Crouch began her career in public safety as a Sangamon County 9-1-1 dispatcher. She later joined the City of Springfield Police Department in 1999, retiring in 2023 as a lieutenant. Since her retirement, Crouch has served as the Chief Deputy of Administration for the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Crouch was one of seven finalists for the job.

Crouch resides in rural Williams Township with her husband and two children. If approved by the full County Board, the appointment will be effective immediately, with the term expiring in December 2026.