Cruise Back in Jacksonville This Weekend

By Gary Scott on June 13, 2025 at 11:25am

It’s Cruise time again in Jacksonville.

The cruise will follow a car show downtown tomorrow in Jacksonville.

Organizer Joel Buchanan is calling it a summer cruise, though it’s a week early for the official start of summer.

He says the Cruise will be tomorrow night along Morton from 5 to 9 PM following the usual pattern. He urged all to be careful

Buchanan says the cruise part of the event is a little smaller scale that the Fall Cruise.

Buchanan says the star of the show is the car show downtown tomorrow morning starting at 8, and ending at 3 tomorrow afternoon.

He says it’s now over 30 years old, and credits people like Tom Winner for keeping it going. He says one of the highlights of the car show is the awards given out at the end..at least some of which will light up.

The fall Cruise Night is held in September in Jacksonville along Morton Avenue.