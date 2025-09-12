Cruise Night on Morton is Next Week

By Gary Scott on September 12, 2025 at 6:33am

Cruise Night returns to Jacksonville one week from tomorrow.

It will be the 41st annual car show and cruise night in Jacksonville.

Ryan Mason of the Morton Avenue Misfits says the car show starts in the morning of the 20th.

The car show runs from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, It is a free car show, open to all.

The Cruise runs from Main to Lincoln, starting at 5 PM on Saturday, the 20th. WEAI will broadcast live from the event starting at 6 PM.

Mason says the events gives back to the community.

He says $5000 raised was used for families in need during the Christmas season. Mason says Cruise Night was also able to give $1-thousand scholarships to four students going into the trades.

He says the group reorganized about 5 years ago to allow younger people to get involved.