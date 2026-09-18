Cruise Night This Weekend

By Gary Scott on September 18, 2026 at 6:11am

The 42nd annual Jacksonville Fall Cruise Night will welcome in crowds along Morton Avenue tomorrow.

The Morton Avenue Misfits will hold a car show from 9 AM to 3 PM at community park. All years of vehicles are welcome, and there will be door prizes and a 50-50 drawing.

Cruise Night runs from 5 to 9 tomorrow night on Morton from Main to Lincoln.

One of the members of Misfits, Ryan Mason, says the money raised goes to good causes.

He says $95-hundred was raised last year, and given to children for Christmas gifts through the Crisis Center Foundation.

Mason says the money will stay local.

And, he says part of the money will go to scholarships for the trades.

Hot Wheels drag racing on a track set up during the car show will run through the show for kids 12 and under. Mason says each child participating will be given a Hot Wheels vehicle.

WEAI will help out throughout the day with classic music before and after the Cardinal game.