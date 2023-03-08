CS8 All Conference

By Gary Scott on March 8, 2023 at 12:10pm

JHS placed 13 wrestlers on the CS-8 all conference squads.

There were nine players on the boys’ squad, and four on the girls’ team.

The Crimson boys are Deshawn Armstrong, Ian Willner, Joe Reif, Colin Reif, James Cotton, Keaton Wilhelm, Luca Thies, Mason Meyer and Oliver Cooley. JHS finished 2nd in the conference behind Glenwood.

On the girls’ side, Alexis Seymour, Karley Moore, Vada Gregory and Haily DeWitt were named all conference.

The JHS boys’ basketball team had no player named all conference. But sophomore Amaree Burries was named special mention. The JHS girls’ basketball team placed Tate Morrisey on the all conference squad.

One swimmer made all conference from JHS….Colin Wilson.