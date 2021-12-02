CS8 Posts 4 Teams in Latest Boys AP Basketball Poll

By Benjamin Cox on December 2, 2021 at 12:17pm

Local teams were few in number in the very first AP Coaches Poll for the Boys & Girls Basketball season.

In Class 3A Honorable mention status, 3 Central State Eight teams received votes in the early poll. Springfield High came in with 7 votes, Lanphier received 2, and Decatur-MacArthur received 1 vote.

In Class 2A, SHG entered the poll at #4.

In Class 1A, a couple of schools that played in the area recently for Thanksgiving tournaments received nods. Macon-Meridian secured the #2 slot, starting the season 5-0. Liberty came in at #7, and Augusta-Southeastern tied for the 10th slot; with both of the teams starting the season undefeated.

In girls’ basketball, the local connection to the AP Poll gets even thinner.

Lincoln received 2 votes for honorable mention in Class 3A. In Class 1A, Mendon-Unity secured the #4 spot with their 6-0 start. Brown County received an honorable mention with 7 votes.